Berbice farmers in court challenge to REO’s bid to move them

-seeking $10m in damages

By Staff Writer
Ovid Morrison

Three Berbice cash crop farmers have moved to the courts seeking in excess of $10M in damages and an injunction against a move by Regional Executive Officer (REO) of Region 5, Ovid Morrison, to evict them from farm lands they have owned for the past 16 years.

The applicants—Krishna Sewlall, Kristopher Sewnarine and Kaleel Jameer are contending that after investing millions to develop the Naarstigheid and Bath, West Coast Berbice lands, on which they were granted permission by the Regional Democratic Council to farm some 16 years ago, Morrison is unlawfully ordering them off. 

The farmers said that despite their pleas with Morrison and lodging several complaints against him with the Regional Chairman, he continues to trespass on their land while threatening to bulldoze their crops and forcibly eject them…..

