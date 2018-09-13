Guyana News

Boutique owner testifies to harrowing attack in City Mall

By Staff Writer
Dhanwantie Phulchand

Dhanwantie Phulchand, owner of Rishma’s Collection formerly located in the City Mall, yesterday recounted for a jury the harrowing details of an attack she said she suffered at the hands of Marissa George and John Caesar.

The jointly-charged duo is on trial for attempting to murder the woman on the afternoon of Saturday July 4th, 2009. Their case is being heard by Justice Sandil Kissoon and a 12-member all male jury at the High Court in Georgetown.

Taking the stand yesterday, a visibly shaken Phulchand recalled leaving her home sometime after six that morning and going to do a foreign currency exchange transaction before heading to open her boutique for business that day…..

Related Coverage

Stabbed mall proprietor stable

Girl, 16, charged over attack on City Mall businesswoman

Boutique owner badly chopped in robbery attempt at City Mall

