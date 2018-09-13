Boutique owner testifies to harrowing attack in City Mall

Dhanwantie Phulchand, owner of Rishma’s Collection formerly located in the City Mall, yesterday recounted for a jury the harrowing details of an attack she said she suffered at the hands of Marissa George and John Caesar.

The jointly-charged duo is on trial for attempting to murder the woman on the afternoon of Saturday July 4th, 2009. Their case is being heard by Justice Sandil Kissoon and a 12-member all male jury at the High Court in Georgetown.

Taking the stand yesterday, a visibly shaken Phulchand recalled leaving her home sometime after six that morning and going to do a foreign currency exchange transaction before heading to open her boutique for business that day…..