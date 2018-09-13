Buxton youths benefit from eye care project

Fifty-four students between the ages of 3 and 18, of the Buxton Youth Development Programme recently received free eye examinations.

The exercise was conducted by Optique Vision Care in collaboration with the Rotary Club of Stabroek.

According to a Rotary Club of Stabroek press release, the project which commenced two weeks earlier, saw the children being pre-screened for eye health. Out of the 54 children, 21 were selected for further extensive examination at the Optique Vision Care facilities and four children were referred to Consultant Ophthalmologist Dr. Shailendra Sugrim at Optique’s East Street branch in Georgetown. A final assessment revealed that 11 children were diagnosed with vision-related conditions and were issued corrective spectacles free of cost, the release also added…..