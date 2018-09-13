Drunk driving deputy superintendent of police held over fatal accident

The Police say they are investigating a fatal accident which occurred about 7.20 pm yesterday, on the Boerasirie Bridge, WCD, involving motorcar PTT 992 driven by a Deputy Superintendent of Police who is stationed in ‘D’ Division and pedal cyclist Conrad Alleyne, 64, of 33 Hague, WCD (deceased).

Initial enquiries from the driver revealed that as he was proceeding east along the northern side of the bridge, he suddenly felt an impact and upon investigating saw the cyclist lying on the bridge with injuries about his body.

The man was taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital in a semi-conscious condition, treated and referred to the GPHC but succumbed on his way. The body is presently at the Ezekiel Funeral Home, awaiting a post-mortem examination.

An investigation has since been launched by a Senior Officer who visited the scene and also conducted a breathalyzer test on the Officer, who was found to be above the legal limit.