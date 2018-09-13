Guyana News

First Guyanese Catholic Bishop Benedict Singh passes away

By Staff Writer
The late Bishop Benedict Singh (Photo courtesy of Our Lady of Fatima church)

The Roman Catholic Church of Guyana has announced the death of Bishop Emeritus Benedict Ganesh Singh, the first Guyanese Bishop of the Roman Catholic Church, who passed away yesterday after a period of illness.

Bishop Singh, born to parents Joseph Alexander and Matilda Amanda (Fredericks) Singh, was 90-years-old at the time of his death.

“I join with the Church and the Nation in giving God thanks for the life of Bishop Benedict Singh, who died on Wednesday, 12th September, 2018, after a short illness.  Fifteen years ago I was appointed to succeed Bishop Singh as Bishop of Georgetown; to put on the mantle that he carried for thirty-two years,”   Bishop Francis Alleyne was quoted as saying in the release…..

