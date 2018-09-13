Guyana News

Foulis man remanded over son’s murder

By Staff Writer
Mohan Sookdeo

Mohan Sookdeo, the 44-year-old Foulis man who is accused of stabbing his son to death, was remanded to prison yesterday, when he appeared at the Cove and John Magistrate’s Court.

It is alleged that Sookdeo called ‘Wire’, on September 8th, at Lot 217 Foulis, East Coast Demerara, murdered his son, Satesh Sookdeo.

Sookdeo was not required to plead to the indictable charge, which was read to him by Magistrate Wanda Fortune. The man was remanded to prison and is scheduled to make his next appearance on October 2nd…..

Related Coverage

Canje man killed as car hurtles into trench

Accused in fatal beating identified as attackers by victim’s son-in-law

Covent Garden trio die in crash

By

More in Guyana News

Woman who died after Goedverwagting accident identified as Kitty resident

Betsy Ground youth gets 23 years for manslaughter of villager

Berbice farmers in court challenge to REO’s bid to move them

First Guyanese Catholic Bishop Benedict Singh passes away

Guyana signs MoU with Austria for improved health care

Total bought 25 pct in Orinduik block offshore Guyana

Total bought 25 pct in Orinduik block offshore Guyana

Comments

Around the Web