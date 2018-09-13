Foulis man remanded over son’s murder

Mohan Sookdeo, the 44-year-old Foulis man who is accused of stabbing his son to death, was remanded to prison yesterday, when he appeared at the Cove and John Magistrate’s Court.

It is alleged that Sookdeo called ‘Wire’, on September 8th, at Lot 217 Foulis, East Coast Demerara, murdered his son, Satesh Sookdeo.

Sookdeo was not required to plead to the indictable charge, which was read to him by Magistrate Wanda Fortune. The man was remanded to prison and is scheduled to make his next appearance on October 2nd…..