GECOM Chairman stalling on UN electoral aid offer – sources

By Staff Writer

The Guyana Elections Commission has seen no movement on the United Nations (UN) Needs Assessment Mission’s (NAM’s) recommendations for technical aid to GECOM since proposals were made public over a month ago.

“There is no movement. When there is you will be informed,” GECOM Chairman Justice (Retried) James Patterson told Stabroek News when asked for an update on the status of the report and the United Nations Development Programme’s offer to carry forward the NAM’s recommendations.

GECOM will discuss the issue with the commission, after which the outcome, Patterson said, “will be aired. Other than that, I have nothing to say to the press.”….

