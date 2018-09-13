Guyana News

Gov’t presses Exxon for investment in youth training

By Staff Writer

Government yesterday met with visiting ExxonMobil  Vice President, Mike Cousins and made a pitch for a partnership in improving technical and vocational skills of youth with the aim of lowering unemployment rates among the group, Minister of State Joseph Harmon says.

“It was an overall approach to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), I gave them some broad areas that I think we can look at going forward. Some of these had to do with the technical and vocational training for young people which can deal with a lot of the unemployment among the youth. This is partnering with technical and vocational schools throughout the country,” Minister of State Joseph Harmon told Stabroek News yesterday.

“They [ExxonMobil’s team] appeared to be very receptive to what we are talking and actually undertook to follow up this with the Ministry of Education,” he added…..

