Ministry repudiates report on President’s health

The Ministry of the Presidency yesterday condemned what it said was the deliberate publication of false information by Citizens’ Report, an online news outfit, stating that President David Granger was not fit enough to attend this year’s United Nation’s General Assembly (UNGA) scheduled for September 18, 2018 in New York.

In an article under the headline, “President will not be attending the 73rd United Nations General Assembly…source says President unfit for travel”, the ministry said that the Citizens’ Report said “a source from the Ministry of the Presidency” informed that “the President is not as healthy as he appears and thus he is not taking any chances, hence the real reason he is not attending the UN General Assembly.”….