More trainees ready for careers in oil and gas

The graduating class (DPI photo)

Twenty-four men last evening, graduated from the TOTALTEC Academy with certificates that equip them to join Guyana’s emerging oil and gas industry.

Delivering remarks at the graduation ceremony Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo said that with the petroleum industry coming on stream, persons have to be prepared to meet international standards.

“As a pioneer, TOTALTEC is lighting the fire on top of the mountain. Through its programmes, it is saying training is the means by which you will reach higher standards”, the Prime Minister stated, according to the Department of Public Information (DPI)…..

