New Chairman of police complaints body sworn in

President David Granger yesterday swore in retired judge, William Ramlal as the new Chairman of the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) and in stressing the importance of the body said that it is essential to ensuring that trust between the public and the police exists.

“The Authority can help to improve the level of public trust between the police and the public. The Authority is a critical link between the Police and the public. It provides a means through which the public can have its grievances against police malpractice addressed in an impartial manner by an independent person. The Authority is a public defence against the Force’s abuse of citizens’ rights. The Authority allows citizens to hold the Force’s members accountable for their actions”, he said in his remarks at a brief ceremony held at State House.

While noting that the appointment is compliant with the provisions of the laws and is consistent with the government’s commitment to increasing public trust in the Police Force, he said that the Authority can “engender greater public trust in the Force by ensuring that the Force’s actions are in conformity with respect for human rights, including the right to life and liberty – rights, which are guaranteed by the Constitution”…..