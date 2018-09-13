Guyana News

New Chairman of police complaints body sworn in

-President says PCA is a public defence against the Force’s abuse of citizens rights

By Staff Writer
Retired Justice William Ramlal taking the oath of office before President David Granger yesterday. (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

President David Granger yesterday swore in retired judge, William Ramlal as the new Chairman of the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) and in stressing the importance of the body said that it is essential to ensuring that trust between the public and the police exists.

“The Authority can help to improve the level of public trust between the police and the public. The Authority is a critical link between the Police and the public. It provides a means through which the public can have its grievances against police malpractice addressed in an impartial manner by an independent person. The Authority is a public defence against the Force’s abuse of citizens’ rights. The Authority allows citizens to hold the Force’s members accountable for their actions”, he said in his remarks at a brief ceremony held at State House.

While noting that the appointment is compliant with the provisions of the laws and is consistent with the government’s commitment to increasing public trust in the Police Force, he said that the Authority can “engender greater public trust in the Force by ensuring that the Force’s actions are in conformity with respect for human rights, including the right to life and liberty – rights, which are guaranteed by the Constitution”…..

Related Coverage

PCA recorded increase in complaints against cops last year

Law & Order: The future of Guyana’s Police Complaints Authority

Change you can believe in?

By

More in Guyana News

Boutique owner testifies to harrowing attack in City Mall

More trainees ready for careers in oil and gas

Ministry repudiates report on President’s health

Ministry repudiates report on President’s health

Gov’t presses Exxon for investment in youth training

Gov’t presses Exxon for investment in youth training

Chandarpal proposes financial aid for laid off sugar workers

Pit bull attack victim not pressing charges, accepts compensation

Comments

Around the Web