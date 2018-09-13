Re-migrants looking to bring back big buses

Concerned about the safety of the citizenry given the “carnage” wrought by minibuses, a group of re-migrants are currently exploring the possibility of re-introducing a big bus service.

Re-migrant businessman, Robert Millington, says he is hoping to change the culture of public transportation for the better as he, along with two other members of the diaspora, are working towards launching a Metro Bus service next year.

Millington, who spoke with Stabroek News yesterday during an exclusive interview, related that he moved back to Guyana in 2013, after migrating at age 13 from Linden. He noted that he spent approximately 24 years living in the United States of America and being part of the US Navy…..