Guyana News

Re-migrants looking to bring back big buses

By
Robert Millington

Concerned about the safety of the citizenry given the “carnage” wrought by minibuses, a group of re-migrants are currently exploring the possibility of re-introducing a big bus service.

Re-migrant businessman, Robert Millington, says he is hoping to change the culture of public transportation for the better as he, along with two other members of the diaspora, are working towards launching a Metro Bus service next year.

Millington, who spoke with Stabroek News yesterday during an exclusive interview, related that he moved back to Guyana in 2013, after migrating at age 13 from Linden. He noted that he spent approximately 24 years living in the United States of America and being part of the US Navy…..

Related Coverage

Amended regulation sets licence requirements for bus drivers, re-migrants

Austria and Germany open borders to migrants offloaded by Hungary

Two-time re-migrant takes second tilt at investing in Guyana

More in Guyana News

Trio charged with illegal firearm, ammo possession

GECOM Chairman stalling on UN electoral aid offer – sources

GECOM Chairman stalling on UN electoral aid offer – sources

Energy MoU with Trinidad & Tobago to be made public –President

Foulis man remanded over son’s murder

Woman who died after Goedverwagting accident identified as Kitty resident

Betsy Ground youth gets 23 years for manslaughter of villager

Comments

Around the Web