Region Four launches diabetic foot centre at Lugisnan

A Diabetic Foot Centre (DFC) has been launched by the Region Four Health Department.
The DFC which is being housed in the Lugisnan Health Centre will cater for residents living on the East Coast corridor with diabetic foot-related challenges, according to a press release yesterday from Region Four.
The centre which operates from 8am to 4pm provides all the services that are currently being offered by the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation’s (GPHC’s) DFC…..
