Seven former PPP/C ministers pulled in by SOCU over Pradoville 2

-Benn says housing scheme was set up for safety of ministers during crime wave

By Staff Writer
Robeson Benn

Seven former PPP/C ministers were called in by SOCU over the long-running probe into the Pradoville 2 Housing Scheme and one of them, Robeson Benn told the investigator that it was established to ensure the safety of government officials during the then crime wave.

The undervaluing of the land at Sparendaam, East Coast Demerara has been engaging the attention of the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) for more than a year following the findings of a forensic audit.

The former government has never provided an explanation as to the rationale behind the scheme and why only certain ministers and close affiliates were offered pieces of land at what was later discovered to be discounted prices…..

