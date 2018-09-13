Guyana News

Woman who died after Goedverwagting accident identified as Kitty resident

By Staff Writer
The vehicle, PRR 6071 that was involved in the accident.

The woman who lost her life on Tuesday morning, hours after she reportedly ran into the path of a motor vehicle along the Goedverwagting Public Road, East Coast Demerara has since been identified as Kumarie Sookdeo, a resident of Kitty.

Stabroek News was reliably informed that Sookdeo, 63, a resident of Lot 43 Sandy Babb Street, Kitty was positively identified yesterday morning by her daughter, Simi Singh.

The accident had occurred around 10.20pm on Monday…..

Related Coverage

Cove and John woman dies after being hit by police vehicle

Police vehicle crashes into group of people – woman dies

By

Trial of lawyer accused of driving death begins after two years

By

More in Guyana News

Foulis man remanded over son’s murder

Betsy Ground youth gets 23 years for manslaughter of villager

Berbice farmers in court challenge to REO’s bid to move them

First Guyanese Catholic Bishop Benedict Singh passes away

Guyana signs MoU with Austria for improved health care

Total bought 25 pct in Orinduik block offshore Guyana

Total bought 25 pct in Orinduik block offshore Guyana

Comments

Around the Web