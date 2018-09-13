Woman who died after Goedverwagting accident identified as Kitty resident

The woman who lost her life on Tuesday morning, hours after she reportedly ran into the path of a motor vehicle along the Goedverwagting Public Road, East Coast Demerara has since been identified as Kumarie Sookdeo, a resident of Kitty.

Stabroek News was reliably informed that Sookdeo, 63, a resident of Lot 43 Sandy Babb Street, Kitty was positively identified yesterday morning by her daughter, Simi Singh.

The accident had occurred around 10.20pm on Monday…..