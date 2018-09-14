Bandit shoots mourner during robbery at wake

An Enterprise, East Coast Demerara man is currently at home recovering after he was shot on Wednesday night by a bandit, who attacked him at a wake.

The Ramitt family was observing the last night of a wake for a family member at Triumph, also on the East Coast, when the bandit, who arrived on a bicycle, attacked and shot Allan Ramitt during a scuffle.

According to the man’s daughter, who did not want to be named, she along with three other persons, including her brother, were standing at the front of the yard around 8.30 pm when the lone bandit appeared on his bicycle and commanded them to “stop, right there.”….