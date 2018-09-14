Boy, 7, killed, sister critical

A seven-year-old boy is now dead and his 17-year-old sister is in a critical condition after they were both struck by a speeding driver last evening along the Ogle, East Coast Demerara Public Road.

The driver was arrested and remained in police custody up to press time last night.

The accident occurred around 6.30 pm, when the now dead seven-year-old Sunil Sukhnandan, and his sister, 17-year-old Venisha, who was towing him on a bicycle, attempted to cross the northern carriageway of the road.

A car, bearing licence plate PKK 4834, which was travelling west to east at a fast rate along the same lane, collided with them…..