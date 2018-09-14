Guyana News

Former sugar workers among graduates from GuySuCo training centre programme

By Staff Writer
The IN-STEP 2018 Graduates (Ministry of Education photo)

Eighty-four Berbicians graduated on Wednesday from the Industrial Skills Training Enhancement Programme (IN-STEP) at the GuySuCo Training Centre, Port Mourant (GTCPM).

According to a release from the Ministry of Education, among the graduates were former employees of the closed sugar estates, residents and youths from communities which were dependent on the sugar estates.

According to the Manager of the GTCPM,  Jainarine Sookpaul, the aim of the programme is to provide support and opportunities to former employees who were affected, their families and residents in the communities…..

