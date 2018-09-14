Guyana News

Hairdresser gets four years, $2.3M fine for cocaine trafficking

-swallowed 100 pellets, court hears

By Staff Writer
Karen Petula Stuffle

A hairdresser was yesterday sentenced to four years in jail and fined $2.3 million after she pleaded guilty to trafficking 2.5 pounds of cocaine at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), Timehri.

Karen Petula Stuffle, 56, pleaded guilty to the charge that on September 9th, 2018, at CJIA, she trafficked 1.142 kg (equivalent to 2.5 pounds) of cocaine.

Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) prosecutor Konyo Sandiford told the court of Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan that ….

