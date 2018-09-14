Guyana News

Handyman died of smoke inhalation, autopsy finds

-pathologist unable to pronounce on injuries due to state of remains

By Staff Writer
Christopher Bramble

Christopher Bramble, the 56-year-old handyman whose charred remains were recovered on Monday morning after a suspected arson at his West Ruimveldt house, died of smoke inhalation, an autopsy has confirmed.

Police spokesman Jairam Ramlakhan confirmed the findings of the autopsy, which was performed on Wednesday.

Ramlakhan added that due to the state of the remains, the pathologist was unable to determine if Bramble sustained any other injuries…..

