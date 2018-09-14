Juvenile among two held by cops over Annandale pensioner’s murder

Police have arrested two persons, including a minor, in connection with the murder of Krishnachand Dabee, the pensioner whose lifeless body was found in his Annandale, East Coast Demerara (ECD) yard late last month, and one of them has admitted to being at the crime scene.

‘C’ Division Commander Calvin Brutus confirmed to Stabroek News that the juvenile was arrested on Thursday evening. He said the suspect was questioned and he reportedly admitted to being at the crime scene but denied killing Dabee.

Brutus said he reportedly led police to his accomplice, who was detained this afternoon and is presently being questioned.

Both of the suspects, according to Brutus, are known to the police.

Dabee, 72, of Lot 149 Annandale Public Road, ECD was discovered dead around 7 pm on August 28th by his daughter, university lecturer Ramona Dabee, after several calls to him went unanswered.

At the time, there were injuries to his head and right eye and a room which he occupied was also ransacked. An autopsy performed on his remains revealed that he died as a result of blunt trauma to the head and a fractured neck and spine.