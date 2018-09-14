M&CC restricts access to Stabroek wharf, displaces vendors

The Mayor and City Council (M&CC) yesterday moved to restrict access to sections of the dilapidated Stabroek Market Wharf, leaving scores of vendors displaced as Town Clerk Royston King said a lack of funds has delayed the completion of works at the site identified for their relocation.

Stallholders were served with a notice on August 30th advising them to cease operations at the wharf within two weeks in order to facilitate repairs to the structure. King told a news conference yesterday that the council took action to limit activities of vendors and their customers at the wharf by cordoning off sections. He added that the entire wharf would be closed to the public within the next week but noted that completion of the site to accommodate the vendors could take up to a month.

As a result, when council workers put up barricades at entrances to the wharf yesterday, many of the vendors voiced their anger at the fact that the M&CC had not fulfilled its promise to relocate them…..