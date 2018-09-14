Guyana News

M&CC restricts access to Stabroek wharf, displaces vendors

-King blames lack of finances for delay in completing site for relocation

By Staff Writer
A city occupational health and safety officer placing tape on one of the barricades restricting access to the Stabroek Market Wharf. (Photo by Terrence Thompson)

The Mayor and City Council (M&CC) yesterday moved to restrict access to sections of the dilapidated Stabroek Market Wharf, leaving scores of vendors displaced as Town Clerk Royston King said a lack of funds has delayed the completion of works at the site identified for their relocation.

Stallholders were served with a notice on August 30th advising them to cease operations at the wharf within two weeks in order to facilitate repairs to the structure. King told a news conference yesterday that the council took action to limit activities of vendors and their customers at the wharf by cordoning off sections. He added that the entire wharf would be closed to the public within the next week but noted that completion of the site to accommodate the vendors could take up to a month.

As a result, when council workers put up barricades at entrances to the wharf yesterday, many of the vendors voiced their anger at the fact that the M&CC had not fulfilled its promise to relocate them…..

Around the Web

Related Coverage

M&CC aiming to relocate Stabroek wharf vendors in two weeks

City plans to relocate Stabroek wharf vendors to car park

Stabroek market wharf restoration awaiting Ministry’s green light

More in Guyana News

Jagdeo surprised at Patterson’s delay in seeking UN help for GECOM

Boy, 7, killed, sister critical

Drunk driving senior cop under close arrest after fatal accident

Comments