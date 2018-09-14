Guyana News

Region 10 schools going solar in 2019

By Staff Writer
Keane Adams

Regional Education Officer of Region 10 (ag) Keane Adams says solar panels will be installed in more schools in the new year, according to the Department of Public Information (DPI). 

 “That is one criterion we are trying to fill, come 2019, we will have more solar energies in all schools and in 2019 too, we will have smart classrooms where children will be better able to interact, it will no longer be chalk and talk, so we are getting there,” Adams told DPI…..

