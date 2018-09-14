Toddler dies after consuming rat poison

The Guyana Police Force and the Childcare and Protection Agency have launched an investigation into the death of a one-year-old child, who reportedly consumed rat poison while in the care of a relative.
The child succumbed at the George-town Public Hospital (GPH), where he was rushed by his mother after she was alerted to what had happened.
She has since been taken into police custody…..
There's more to this story. To unlock:
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
Comments