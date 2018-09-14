Guyana News

Toddler dies after consuming rat poison

By Staff Writer

The Guyana Police Force and the Childcare and Protection Agency have launched an investigation into the death of a one-year-old child, who reportedly consumed rat poison while in the care of a relative.

The child succumbed at the George-town Public Hospital (GPH), where he was rushed by his mother after she was alerted to what had happened.

She has since been taken into police custody…..

