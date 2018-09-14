Trump nominates new Ambassador to Guyana

US President Donald Trump yesterday nominated Sarah-Ann Lynch of Maryland, to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States to Guyana.

She will replace Perry Holloway whose tour of duty will come to an end soon.

According to a White House press release, Lynch, a career member of the Senior Foreign Service with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), class of Minister-Counselor, has served as an American diplomat since 1993.

“Since 2015, she has been senior deputy assistant administrator and acting assistant administrator of USAID’s Bureau for Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC). Previously, Ms. Lynch was the USAID Mission Director in Iraq from 2013 to 2014, the director of USAID’s Office of Iraq and Arabian Peninsula Affairs from 2011 to 2013, and director of the Office of Program and Project Development for USAID Afghanistan from 2008 to 2009. In addition to serving as director in USAID/LAC’s Office of Strategy and Program Planning and the Office of South American Affairs, she also served overseas in Peru and Bangladesh. Ms. Lynch earned a B.A. from Mount Holyoke College, an M.A.L.D. degree from the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University, and an M.S. from the National War College. She speaks Arabic, French, and Spanish”, the release said.