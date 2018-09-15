Guyana News

APNU launches local gov’t campaign

-still to identify candidates, estimated budget

By Staff Writer
President David Granger speaks at the launching of the local government elections campaign for A Partnership for National Unity (APNU). Supporting him are (from left) Minister of Communities Ronald Bulkan, APNU Campaign Manager Amna Ally and APNU General Secretary Joseph Harmon. (Photo by Terrence Thompson)

A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) launched its campaign for the November 12th local government elections yesterday but with only a week to go before nominations, it has yet to identify candidates who will be contesting although it assured that all five of its constituent parties would be involved.

The coalition will also not field candidates in four Local Government Areas (LGA). As part of the APNU+AFC coalition in 2016, APNU fielded candidates in all but three of the 71 LGAs contested during those elections. This year, APNU on its own, will not field candidates in four out of 80 LGAs where polls will be held.

Campaign manager Amna Ally told reporters a launch yesterday at Congress Place, Sophia that the party will not be contesting in one LGA in Region Three (West Demerara/Essequibo Islands), two in Region Six (East Berbice/Corentyne) and one on the East Bank of Demerara. She refused to identify the specific LGAs…..

