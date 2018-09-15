Autopsy confirms excavator operator was crushed to death

An autopsy performed on the remains of Phillip Arthur, the excavator operator who died on Sunday after he was crushed by a truck, from which he reportedly jumped along Kumung Trail, in Region Seven, has confirmed that he died as a result of multiple crush injuries.

The police had said that Arthur, 35, of Lot 38 Section B, Block X, Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara, jumped from the truck after it developed mechanical problems while ascending a hill.

The incident occurred around 6.30 pm on Sunday, after which the truck’s driver, a 42-year-old Itaballi resident, was arrested…..