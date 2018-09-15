Guyana News

Autopsy confirms excavator operator was crushed to death

By Staff Writer
Phillip Arthur

An autopsy performed on the remains of Phillip Arthur, the excavator operator who died on Sunday after he was crushed by a truck, from which he reportedly jumped along Kumung Trail, in Region Seven, has confirmed that he died as a result of multiple crush injuries.

The police had said that Arthur, 35, of Lot 38 Section B, Block X, Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara, jumped from the truck after it developed mechanical problems while ascending a hill.

The incident occurred around 6.30 pm on Sunday, after which the truck’s driver, a 42-year-old Itaballi resident, was arrested…..

Around the Web

Related Coverage

BOSAI worker crushed to death by truck

Albouystown man was crushed to death in Omai crash – PME

Guyanese sailor crushed to death at TCL port

More in Guyana News

Set-up of arbitration panel snagged by stalemate over chairperson

APNU launches local gov’t campaign

Freeman St youth succumbs after being stabbed in fight

By

Comments