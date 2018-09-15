Guyana News

Boys, 15, held over Annandale pensioner’s murder

By Staff Writer
Krishnachand Dabee

Investigators have arrested two teenage boys in connection with the murder of Krishnachand Dabee, the pensioner whose lifeless body was found in his Annandale, East Coast Demerara (ECD) yard late last month and one of them has since admitted to being at the crime scene.

This was confirmed by Commander of ‘C’ Division Calvin Brutus, who told Stabroek News that the first arrest was made on Thursday evening and the other was made yesterday afternoon.

The youths are both 15 years old and they are residents of neighbouring Buxton, East Coast Demerara…..

