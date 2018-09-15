Changes needed to gov’t paper on wealth fund, manufacturers’ forum hears

A Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA) forum on Thursday heard that changes are needed to a government paper on the planned Sovereign Wealth Fund (SWF) to insulate it from political interference.

“The Green Paper, as it was intended, has been the subject of review and commentary. Within the GMSA, we started a discussion in the services sector but recognised the need for wider discussion involving private sector and civil society and the need for a space for this to happen,” President of the GMSA Shyam Nokta told the forum, which was organised at the Pegasus Hotel to discuss the SWF.

“I think it is unfortunate. Where is the government inviting persons to these consultations instead of the private sector? Today you have the GMSA and other organisations instead inviting the government,” chartered accountant Christopher Ram, who was one of the panelists at the event, would later add…..