Court sets timetable for challenge to contentious local gov’t changes

Justice Gino Persaud yesterday set timelines for hearing the challenge mounted by Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) commissioner Bibi Shadick. Shadick to the activation of seven new local government areas (LGAs) and the restructuring of 14 others.
By way of an application for judicial review—the first known one since the recent operationalisation of the Judicial Review Act—Shadick has asked the court to grant orders to quash decisions made by both Communities Minister Ronald Bulkan and Chief Election Officer (CEO) Keith Lowenfield and to order them to rectify their violations…..
There's more to this story. To unlock:
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
Comments