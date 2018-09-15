Guyana News

Court sets timetable for challenge to contentious local gov’t changes

By Staff Writer

Justice Gino Persaud yesterday set timelines for hearing the challenge mounted by Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) commissioner Bibi Shadick. Shadick to the activation of seven new local government areas (LGAs) and the restructuring of 14 others.

By way of an application for judicial review—the first known one since the recent operationalisation of the Judicial Review Act—Shadick has asked the court to grant orders to quash decisions made by both Communities Minister Ronald Bulkan and Chief Election Officer (CEO) Keith Lowenfield and to order them to rectify their violations…..

