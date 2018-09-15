Energy ministry may be unlikely before 2020 –Granger

President David Granger on Wednesday said a planned Ministry of Energy may not be possible before 2020, given the large amount of work that will have to be done to get it up and running.

“…It probably would not be before 2020 that a full blown ministry could be established. Even if we wanted to do it, I think it would be a rush job, it would be hasty to attempt to do it,” he told reporters at State House shortly after swearing in the new Chairperson of the Police Complaints Authority.

Two weeks ago at a press conference, the president announced that the creation of a Ministry of Energy is on the cards. According to what he said then, the recently established Department of Energy (DoE) will prepare the infrastructure for a transition to a fully fledged ministry, which will be well-equipped and capable of effectively and efficiently regulating and monitoring the sector…..