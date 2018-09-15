Freeman St youth succumbs after being stabbed in fight

A young Freeman Street resident died in hospital yesterday morning, almost 12 hours after he was stabbed during a fight with a man whom police say he attacked at D’Urban and Chapel streets, Lodge, in Georgetown.

Dead is Roger Allen, of Lot 60 Freeman Street, East La Penitence, Georgetown, who received his fatal injuries on Thursday afternoon.

The police said Allen, a Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) worker, sustained two suspected stab wounds about his body during a scuffle with fellow Freeman Street resident Matthew Parks. Both men were subsequently rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where Allen underwent emergency surgery. He succumbed early yesterday morning while receiving medical attention. Parks, 20, of 214 Freeman Street, East La Penitence, who was also treated for injuries he sustained, was discharged and taken into police custody…..