Magistrate recuses herself from hearing Subryanville manslaughter inquiry

Magistrate Fabayo Azore yesterday recused herself from presiding over the preliminary inquiry into the manslaughter charge against Subryanville hotelier Erwin Bacchus, who is accused of unlawfully killing Jason De Florimonte, due to her having familial ties to the deceased.

Bacchus, during his appearance before Magistrate Azore yesterday, was served with statements. However, prior to the matter being adjourned, Magistrate Azore recused herself.

The matter was then sent to the courtroom of the Chief Magistrate for reassignment. The next hearing is slated for September 17th.

It is alleged that Bacchus, 45, owner of the Tourist Villa Hotel, located at Lot 95 Fifth Avenue, Subryanville, Georgetown, unlawfully killed De Florimonte on August 4th, at Subryanville.