Over 57,000 applicants on record at CH&PA – Minister

The Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) says it is working to address the 57,000 applications it has on record.

According to the Department of Public Information (DPI), Minister within the Ministry of Communities with responsibility for housing Valerie Adams Patterson-Yearwood said on Thursday that “we can’t get it all in one year, in two or three years, but what I can assure you is that we are working towards that.”

She was addressing new landowners in Region Three (Essequibo Islands/ West Demerara) at the Regional Democratic Council office. The Minister distributed close to 100 house lots to a number of applicants in the region, some as far back as 1989.

According to the Minister, there are house lots currently available at Tuschen Village, Essequibo Coast, however, the CH&PA has made submissions in its 2019 budget for some other areas in the region to be made available to citizens.

Patterson-Yearwood spoke of the houses that are currently being built at Onderneeming on the Essequibo coast and encouraged persons who are interested to contact the Regional Office.

Patterson-Yearwood, according to DPI, said the CH&PA will be focusing on building homes especially for persons in the low-income bracket. She said it has been found that the greatest need for housing is at the low-income level.

Houses will be constructed at Prospect, East Bank Demerara for prices ranging between $3.5 Million to $6 Million, to meet the needs of low-income earners. The construction of the homes will follow a housing exhibition, which is slated for December later this year.