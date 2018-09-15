Guyana News

Residents protest as constant power cuts leave Kwakwani in the dark

By Staff Writer
Residents of Kwakwani march through the community with their placards during the protest yesterday morning.

Dozens of Kwakwani residents braved the searing heat yesterday morning to protest the inconsistent supply of power they have had to endure for months.

They are calling on the authorities to pay attention to their plight and said they are prepared to continue their protest action until something is done.

According to information reaching Stabroek News, about 30 residents from the small Berbice River community marched to the Kwakwani Utilities Incorporated (KUI) office and, with placards, protested for more than three hours…..

