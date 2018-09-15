Revetment cave-in, high tide flood Berbice areas

Several residents of Smythfield, New Amsterdam and Caracas Village, West Canje, Berbice, are being affected by flooding due to a collapsed revetment at the Canje River.

Residents have noted that current high tides have also added to the flooding. Several said yesterday that this is the first time their villages have experienced such severe flooding. They said that a revetment, which was keeping out the water, caved in some months ago. They also complained that the water carries a stench and affects their health and that of their children. According to the residents, their crops and cattle are also affected by the salt water.

When contacted, Regional Chairman David Armogan told Stabroek News that the situation was one which officials had foreseen and a contract worth some $5 million was awarded to build a revetment in the area. The chairman stressed that the contractor would now have to get the work done at a fast rate in order to ease the residents’ plight…..