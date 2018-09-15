Set-up of arbitration panel snagged by stalemate over chairperson

-union accuses ministry of stalling

Attempts to set up an arbitration panel to settle the wage dispute between the Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU) and the Ministry of Education (MoE) fell apart yesterday after the two sides failed to agree on a Chairman.

According to GTU General Secretary Coretta McDonald, the union proposed former Minister of Foreign Affairs Rashleigh Jackson, former Minister of Education Jeffrey Thomas and Dr Aubrey Armstrong as possible chairs, but they were all rejected “without reason” by ministry representatives. Armstrong is best known for his chairmanship of the 1999 Arbitration Tribunal between the Guyana Public Service Union, the Federated Union of Government Employees and the Government of Guyana.

McDonald revealed that MoE, for its part, proposed Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Public Telecommunications Derrick Cummings, and Glendon Harris, the Human Resources Manager of the Guyana Revenue Authority…..