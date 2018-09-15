Taxi driver charged with raping girl, 13

A taxi driver was yesterday charged with raping a 13 year-old girl.
Tevin Vickerie, 22, was read the rape charge by Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman in Georgetown.
The charge against Vickerie alleges that between January 1st and January 31st, at Soesdyke-Linden Highway, he engaged in the sexual penetration of a child, 13.
Vickerie was not required to enter a plea to the indictable charge…..
There's more to this story. To unlock:
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
Comments