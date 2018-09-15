Teen remains critical after fatal Ogle road accident

Venisha Sukhnandan, the 17-year-old girl who was struck by a car at Ogle on Thursday night in an accident which resulted in the death of her brother, remains hospitalised at the Georgetown Public Hospital in a critical condition.

Sukhnandan was riding with her seven-year-old brother, Sunil, when they were hit by a car which was allegedly being driven at a fast rate. They were rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where Sunil was pronounced dead on arrival and Venisha was admitted into the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The driver, who was taken into custody after the accident, has since offered the family compensation…..