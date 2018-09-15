Guyana News

Teen remains critical after fatal Ogle road accident

By Staff Writer
Seven-year-old Sunil Sukhnandan

Venisha Sukhnandan, the 17-year-old girl who was struck by a car at Ogle on Thursday night in an accident which resulted in the death of her brother, remains hospitalised at the Georgetown Public Hospital in a critical condition.

Sukhnandan was riding with her seven-year-old brother, Sunil, when they were hit by a car which was allegedly being driven at a fast rate. They were rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where Sunil was pronounced dead on arrival and Venisha was admitted into the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The driver, who was taken into custody after the accident, has since offered the family compensation…..

Around the Web

Related Coverage

No sign of Huntley man in over six months

Search underway for missing Huntley man

Bath Settlement accident victim succumbs

More in Guyana News

Set-up of arbitration panel snagged by stalemate over chairperson

APNU launches local gov’t campaign

Freeman St youth succumbs after being stabbed in fight

By

Comments