Albouystown woman held over cocaine in suitcase at CJIA

By Staff Writer
Shellon Yolanda Barrow

An Albouystown woman, who was an outgoing passenger at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), Timehri, was arrested early yesterday morning after Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) officers discovered a quantity of suspected cocaine concealed in a false wall of her suitcase.

In a press release last evening, CANU said Shellon Yolanda Barrow, of Lot 135 Victoria Street, Albouystown, Georgetown, was intercepted around 12.29 am yesterday. At the time, the agency said, Barrow was attempting to board a flight destined for Jamaica.

The illegal drug, which amounted to 1.638 kilogrammes (equivalent to 3.6 pounds) was found concealed in a false wall of a “hard cover” suitcase, CANU noted.

While Barrow is expected to be charged, CANU said another woman has been taken into custody for questioning regarding her role in the enterprise.

