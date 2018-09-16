Autopsy inconclusive on death of toddler who ingested rat poison

An autopsy performed on the remains of the one-year-old child who died last Wednesday after he reportedly consumed rat poison while in the care of a young relative at La Grange, West Bank Demerara, was inconclusive.

A police source yesterday told Sunday Stabroek that following the inconclusive autopsy, which was conducted on Friday by Government Pathologist Dr Nehaul Singh, contents were collected from the toddler’s stomach for testing so as to determine how he met his demise.

The child’s mother, who was arrested following his death, was released on station bail on Friday afternoon pending a further investigation…..