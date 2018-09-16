Blairmont man busted with almost 80 lbs of ganja

A resident of Blairmont, West Bank Berbice, was on Friday evening arrested after the police intercepted his fielder wagon at D’Edward Village, and unearthed a large quantity of cannabis.
Guyana Police Force Public Relations Officer Jairam Ramlakhan yesterday confirmed the bust, which was made around 7.10 pm during a “mass patrol.” He said the cannabis was weighed and amounted to 36 kilogrammes, which is equivalent to almost 80 pounds…..
