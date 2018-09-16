Goedverwagting accident victim died due to multiple injuries, autopsy confirms

Kumarie Sookdeo, the 63-year-old woman who died last Tuesday morning after reportedly running into the path of a vehicle along the Goedverwagting Public Road, on the East Coast of Demerara, died as a result of multiple injuries sustained, an autopsy has confirmed.

Police spokesman Jairam Ramlakhan confirmed the findings of the autopsy, which was performed on Friday by Government Pathologist, Dr. Nehaul Singh.

He said the driver, a resident of Thomas Street, Kitty, who was arrested following the accident, has since been released on station bail, pending a further investigation…..