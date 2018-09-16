Guyana News

Goedverwagting accident victim died due to multiple injuries, autopsy confirms

By Staff Writer

Kumarie Sookdeo, the 63-year-old woman who died last Tuesday morning after reportedly running into the path of a vehicle along the Goedverwagting Public Road, on the East Coast of Demerara, died as a result of multiple injuries sustained, an autopsy has confirmed.

Police spokesman Jairam Ramlakhan confirmed the findings of the autopsy, which was performed on Friday by Government Pathologist, Dr. Nehaul Singh.

He said the driver, a resident of Thomas Street, Kitty, who was arrested following the accident, has since been released on station bail, pending a further investigation…..

Around the Web

Related Coverage

Cove and John cyclist died of multiple injuries

Cummings Lodge youth may have died in road accident, autopsy find

Cops awaiting legal advice on fatal Cove and John accident

More in Guyana News

Dep’t of Energy to hire overseas firm to help with oil audits – Bynoe

Manhunt underway for suspect after fatal Linden beating

Focus on transition to renewable energy should be priority for Guyana -Arizona professor

Comments