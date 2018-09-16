Man held in NY over killing of Guyanese corrections officer

The New York Police Department says an employee with the city’s transit system has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a Guyanese correction officer., according to the Associated Press (AP).

Authorities said today that Metropolitan Transportation Authority bus maintenance worker Gifford Hunter, 30, of Queens, was arrested on murder and other charges in the death of Jonathan Narain.

Narain, 27, of Queens, and of Guyanese parentage, was on his way to work at Rikers Island early Friday when a man on a motorcycle shot him once in the left temple after a brief conversation.

Police, the AP report said, did not know what the two men argued about before the shooting.