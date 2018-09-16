Guyana News

Manhunt underway for suspect after fatal Linden beating

By Staff Writer
Travis Hazel

A manhunt was still underway last evening for the suspect in the fatal beating of a man in Linden.

Up to press time, police in the mining town were still searching for Travis Hazel, called “Fifty,” who allegedly battered Leroy Barron, 55, of Old Kara Kara, Mackenzie, to death during an argument.

The Police Public Relations and Press Officer, Superintendent Jairam Ramlakhan, in a statement said the incident occurred around 11 am at Co-op Crescent, Mackenzie…..

