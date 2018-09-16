Guyana News

Nandlall withdraws contempt proceedings against AG

-after compliance with court order

By Staff Writer
Basil Williams

With Attorney-General (AG) Basil Williams finally having complied with a court order to operationalise the Judicial Review Act (JRA), his predecessor Anil Nandlall on Friday officially withdrew contempt proceedings he had filed against him.

With Williams flouting the order made by the Chief Justice earlier this year to bring the Act into force no later than July 31st, Nandlall had moved to have the court hold Williams in contempt and jail him until he complied.

Williams would later blame a “mix up” at his office for a wrong date being printed on the initial commencement order he issued for the activation of the JRA, in addition to claiming that he was not personally served with the order and was ignorant of its existence, despite appealing it…..

