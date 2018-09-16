TKR beat Amazon Warriors by eight wickets

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, CMC -Trinbago Knight Riders defeated the Guyana Amazon Warriors by eight wickets in the final of the Caribbean Premier League at the Brian Lara Stadium here today.

Scores:

AMAZON WARRIORS 147 for nine off 20 overs (Luke Ronchi 44, Jason Mohammed 24; Khary Pierre 3-29, Dwayne Bravo 2-30).

KNIGHT RIDERS 150 for two off 17.3 overs (Colin Munro 68 not out, Brendon McCullum 39).

Scoreboard

AMAZON WARRIORS

C Delport b Ali Khan 0

+L Ronchi c Bravo b Pierre 44

S Hetmyer c Bravo b Ahmed 15

J Mohammed c Pierre b Bravo 24

C Walton c Narine b Pierre 1

S Rutherford c & b Pierre 12

S Tanvir c Ali Khan b Narine 3

*C Green c Ramdin b Bravo 5

R Shepherd run out 10

R Emrit not out 14

I Tahir not out 8

Extras (b2, lb6, w3) 11

TOTAL (9 wickets, 20 overs) 147

Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-52, 3-79, 4-81, 5-95, 6-101, 7-108, 8-109, 9-134.

Bowling: Ali Khan 4-0-20-1, Pierre 4-0-29-3, Ahmed 4-0-29-1, Bravo 4-0-30-2, Narine 4-0-31-1.

KNIGHT RIDERS

+D Ramdin hit wicket b Shepherd 24

B McCullum c Delport b Green 39

C Munro not out 68

DM Bravo retired hurt 4

C Ingram not out 7

Extras (lb2, w6) 8

TOTAL (2 wickets, 17.3 overs) 150

Did not bat: *DJ Bravo, K Cooper, S Narine, F Ahmed, K Pierre, M Ali Khan

Fall of wickets: 1-52, 2-87.

Bowling: Tanvir 3.3-0-25-0, Green 4-0-30-0, Tahir 4-0-17-0, Emrit 3-0-47-0, Shepherd 3-0-29-1.

Result: Knight Riders won by eight wickets.

Man-of-the-Match: Khary Pierre.

Toss: Knight Riders.

Umpires: L Reifer, N Duigid; TV – L Rusere.