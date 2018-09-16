TKR beat Amazon Warriors by eight wickets

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, CMC -Trinbago Knight Riders defeated the Guyana Amazon Warriors by eight wickets in the final of the Caribbean Premier League at the Brian Lara Stadium here today.
Scores:
AMAZON WARRIORS 147 for nine off 20 overs (Luke Ronchi 44, Jason Mohammed 24; Khary Pierre 3-29, Dwayne Bravo 2-30).
KNIGHT RIDERS 150 for two off 17.3 overs (Colin Munro 68 not out, Brendon McCullum 39).
Scoreboard
AMAZON WARRIORS
C Delport b Ali Khan 0
+L Ronchi c Bravo b Pierre 44
S Hetmyer c Bravo b Ahmed 15
J Mohammed c Pierre b Bravo 24
C Walton c Narine b Pierre 1
S Rutherford c & b Pierre 12
S Tanvir c Ali Khan b Narine 3
*C Green c Ramdin b Bravo 5
R Shepherd run out 10
R Emrit not out 14
I Tahir not out 8
Extras (b2, lb6, w3) 11
TOTAL (9 wickets, 20 overs) 147
Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-52, 3-79, 4-81, 5-95, 6-101, 7-108, 8-109, 9-134.
Bowling: Ali Khan 4-0-20-1, Pierre 4-0-29-3, Ahmed 4-0-29-1, Bravo 4-0-30-2, Narine 4-0-31-1.
KNIGHT RIDERS
+D Ramdin hit wicket b Shepherd 24
B McCullum c Delport b Green 39
C Munro not out 68
DM Bravo retired hurt 4
C Ingram not out 7
Extras (lb2, w6) 8
TOTAL (2 wickets, 17.3 overs) 150
Did not bat: *DJ Bravo, K Cooper, S Narine, F Ahmed, K Pierre, M Ali Khan
Fall of wickets: 1-52, 2-87.
Bowling: Tanvir 3.3-0-25-0, Green 4-0-30-0, Tahir 4-0-17-0, Emrit 3-0-47-0, Shepherd 3-0-29-1.
Result: Knight Riders won by eight wickets.
Man-of-the-Match: Khary Pierre.
Toss: Knight Riders.
Umpires: L Reifer, N Duigid; TV – L Rusere.
