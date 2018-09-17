All smoking in public places will be targeted – President

Discouraging smoking of all substances in public places is the aim of the government, according to President David Granger, who on Friday said that marijuana could be added to the existing legislation if needs be.

“Well it could be. There is no place to do that at present but what we do know is that the use of marijuana would not, after the (planned amending) legislation is passed would not incur custodial sentence”, he said, when asked if the smoking of marijuana may be added to the tobacco legislation in keeping with the no smoking in public places agenda.

Granger at the time was addressing questions from the media shortly after delivering the feature address at the opening of the 50th Meeting of the Council of Legal Education (CLE)…..