Guyana News

Bar Association aware of lawyer’s expletive-filled rant

-urges full investigation

By Staff Writer

Imploring its members to conduct themselves in a professional manner, the Guyana Bar Association (GBA) on Saturday took note of the expletive-filled tirade that attorney Ryan Crawford recently unleashed on a traffic policeman but refrained from rebuking him.

The organisation, in a statement which didn’t name Crawford, also warned that persons could be held liable for sharing and posting of recordings on social media or other platforms.  The Association was responding to a report regarding the incident which was published in the September 14 edition of the Guyana Chronicle newspaper…..

Around the Web

Related Coverage

KN boss reports AG to cops over alleged threats on recording

By

Berbice lawyer Marcel Crawford passes away

Marcel Crawford, 77, passes away

More in Guyana News

Inquiry ordered into City Hall

Jagdeo to be interviewed by SOCU today

Jaguar Oil Field Services to market Guyanese-made industrial equipment

Comments