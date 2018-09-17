Fatal Ogle road accident… Teen regains consciousness

Venisha Sukhnandan, the 17-year-old girl who was struck by a car at Ogle on Thursday night in an accident which resulted in the death of her brother, has regained consciousness.

The teen remains hospitalised at the Georgetown Public Hospital and the family continues to appeal for assistance as they ponder their next move. Venisha was riding with her seven-year-old brother, Sunil, when they were hit by a car which was allegedly being driven at a fast rate. They were rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where Sunil was pronounced dead on arrival and Venisha was admitted into the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The driver was taken into police custody after the accident and later released on $75,000 station bail. She has since offered the family compensation, which they say they are unsure if they will accept…..